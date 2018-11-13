Share:

PARIS:- The baby lion was discovered inside a hired Lamborghini during a police search on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. A lion cub was found in a flashy car on the Champs-Elysees in Paris Monday evening, a police source said, the latest incidence of the fluffy-but-fierce animal apparently being kept as a pet.The baby lion was discovered inside a hired Lamborghini during a police search on the busy luxury shopping street, according to the source, confirming earlier media reports. The driver was taken into custody and the cub was being looked after, they said.

Last month, a six-week-old lion cub was seized from an apartment in a Paris suburb and the owner sentenced to six months in prison.