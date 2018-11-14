Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim has urged chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq to just focus on making a right combination in One-Day Internationals and then retain it till next year’s World Cup.

Talking to The Nation, Qasim, who was also former PCB chief selector, said: “For me, the team management is certainly looking confused and especially not entering the ODIs with game plan and proper team selection. Some of the players, I have noticed, are not ready to play the 50-over matches as they are finding it hard to cope with the format. They still think they have to hit every ball out of the park, which I feel is a very dangerous approach and costs Pakistan team dearly.

“When it comes to playing T20, Pakistan team look like a best combination, from team captain to the players, all make noise, skipper bucks up players, while players respond in style, but as soon as they enter the ODIs, their body language changes and the entire team look under pressure,” he added.

Qasim said Sarfraz should be retained as skipper of all three formats at least till the World Cup, as this is not the time to replace the skipper, who is doing really well. “On the other hand, Sarfraz should also work on his flaws and rectify his mistakes as quickly as possible. He is the captain and entire team revolves around him, so he has to get his form back. He also needs to work in the nets both on his batting and wicket-keeping. I think in-form Sarfraz can change the entire complexion of the match.”

He said that Pakistan team need to post 300 plus target in the One-Day Internationals as it is the only way to prepare well for the World Cup. “If the green caps had posted well beyond the 300 plus in ODIs against New Zealand, they would have better chances of winning the series with utmost ease.

“Pakistani batsmen badly wasted opportunities and just gifted wickets to a part-timer. Our players need to learn how to rotate the strike while the team management should just focus on making a right combination, which must be retained till World Cup. PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is a seasoned campaigner and knows inside outs, so he must ensure right player for the right format,” he added.

He said now focus is back on the longer version of the game, which is actually a real beauty of cricket. “Test cricket defines how much potential a player holds, while Pakistan team has to face the stiffest challenge till date, when they take on mighty South Africans in Test series. I think it is right time when the coach and captain should sit along with chief selector and decide which players are required for the World Cup and work on them.”

“Now Test series against Kiwis is set to start. I feel PCB should talk to Azhar Ali and ask him to reconsider his decision of retiring from ODIs. At this moment, Pakistan team badly need an experienced player like Azhar, who may not only bat, but also take alongside him the non-strikers. For me, Pakistan are favourites to win the Test series against New Zealand,” Qasim concluded.