MIRPURKHAS - A peasant committed suicide while a newly married woman was allegedly killed with poison here on Tuesday.

Peasant Kheso Kolhi, 50, has committed suicide by hanging himself with rope at a farm land of landlord Ashique Ali Khowaja near Naokot town. His body was brought at the hospital of Naokot for legal formality. The cause behind the suicide could not be ascertained while the body was handed over to his heirs after legal formality.

In another incident, a newly married woman Shremti Shanti, 18, wife of Heman Kolhi was poison to death near Abidin petrol pump in taluka Shujaabad.

Her body was brought at mortuary of the civil hospital for autopsy. The deceased’s father Arshi Kolhi told the media that his daughter was married about six months back and blamed that her husband and his family members given poison to his daughter.

Police said that after postmortem report case will be registered.

PROTEST

Scores of women and children held a protest outside a local press club on Tuesday after Satellite town police failure to take action against the armed attackers who had seriously injured a man and his son in Pathan Para, Bhansinghabad in the limit of Satellite Town police.

Report said that in evening a man Din Muhammad and his son Javed were seriously injured in murderous attack by unknown armed persons in Bhansinghabad area while the attackers fled away from the spot.