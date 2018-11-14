Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on directives of Sindh government has announced for general information of all concerned consumers of plastic bags including merchants and manufacturing factories that they should stop usage and sale of plastic bags within given time period of 15 days, otherwise action will be taken against the violators.

This was directed by him while presiding over a meeting with the concerned departments’ officers in connection to stop the sale of plastic bags.

The deputy commissioner said that the sale of plastic bags is banned and accordingly, time period of 15 days is given to all concerned for the said purpose.

In the first phase throughout the province, the sale is to be stopped from Sukkur, he added. He further said that the consumption of plastic bags is caused for environmental pollution and hazardous for human health as well as all other living things in our surroundings, so that the concerned consumers of plastic bags including merchants and manufacturing factories should stop usage and sale of plastic bags within given time period, adding that in case of any violation the action will be taken against the violators.