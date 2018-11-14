Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) paying its vital role to remove encroachment from roads and construction of roads despite the limited resources, adding that the KMC will not allow to reemerge the encroachment on roads.

This he stated while talking to the media after inauguration of three newly constructed roads including Peoples Chowrangi toward Banori Town, Banori Chowck toward Teen Hatti and Martin Quarters road on Tuesday. The mayor informed that the seven kilometers roads have been constructed with the cost of Rs80 million.

He said that the roads were destructed since long as the construction work had been done on priority basis. Despite the limited resources the KMC is committed to develop the city while citizen will witness positive changes in the metropolis, Wasim added.

The mayor appealed the citizens to avoid establishing the workshops at newly constructed roads and footpaths, adding that play their role in restoration of real face of the city. He vowed that that after the completion of anti-encroachment operation at Empress Market the operation will extend in entire city and all sort of encroachment will be removed from roads and footpaths.

He said that developments projects will be completed in the city. The KMC is also considering to fix sewerage issues in the city despite the KW&SB being responsible for this, he added.

Wasim said that water and sewerage issues one of the biggest issue of the city and If it would be possible then they could have resolve the issues without relying on the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB).