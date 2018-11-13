Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) on Tuesday got a new CT scan machine to meet the requirements of the growing number of patients. Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani inaugurated the newly installed CT scan machine at NIRM for providing best possible medical and diagnostic facilities to the patients. According to a statement issued, the minister applauded the steps and initiatives taken by NIRM for providing expensive medical tests and diagnostic facilities like CT scan and MRI free of cost to poor and disabled patients. During the visit it was apprised that necessary steps may further be taken for the up-gradation of Physiotherapy and Speech Therapy departments within shortest possible time.

The minister visited the entire area of the hospital, wards and various departments and appreciated the management for providing excellent health care facilities to the patents coming to NIRM from all around the country. The minister desired to set NIRM as a state of the art hospital by expanding its infrastructure, providing new medical and diagnostic equipments by replacing the obsolete ones. The minister showed keen interest in the projection of NIRM as a model of excellence in the ICT area and assured his full support in this regard. The minister also visited the orthotic and prosthetic workshop of the institute and admired the activities and work being carried out there for the welfare of disabled / handicapped patients. After that, the minster had a round of Physiotherapy indoor Gym and praised the environment and facilities available for the rehabilitation of disabled people.

The minister said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, health facilities are being improved to provide quality health care. “We are making utmost efforts under the direction of the Prime Minister to bring improvement in the health sector. We will remove all obstacles in the way of provision of quality health care to the masses. People will soon see visible improvement in the quality of care in government hospitals. Federal Government is going to include 30 million families in the ambit of health card next year.”

While visiting the Operation Theater, the minister issued necessary directions for its revamping and up-gradation on an emergency basis. The Executive Director, NIRM Dr Fazle Maula, thanked the honorable minister for his kind visit of the institute and support and cooperation by the government for making the institute a centre of excellence for providing best possible health care facilities to the poor and disabled patients.

After visiting the institute, the minister encouraged the up-gradation of all the departments of NIRM and assured his full support and cooperation for any such initiatives taken by the NIRM management in this perspective.