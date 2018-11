Share:

SARGODHA - An egg trader complained about theft of Rs200,000 from his account by some unknown persons here the other day. One M Hammad, a resident of Hyderabad Town locality, told the media that cash worth Rs200,000 was withdrawn by unknown suspects from his account in a UBL branch. He claimed that he had withdrawn only Rs2,000 from the ATM two days ago, adding that he had later received an SMS about the transaction of Rs200,000 from his account.