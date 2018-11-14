Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has said the anti-corruption watchdog has nothing to do with politics.

“No business deal has ever any negative effects due to NAB’s initiatives. NAB has no concern with politics. NAB only works to protect country’s interest,” Javed Iqbal said. He said that anti-corruption measures taken by NAB would ease the lives of honest people besides strengthening the business community.

The chief of the anti-graft authority expressed these views during his visit to Lahore NAB Bureau on Tuesday. On this occasion, DG NAB Shahzad Saleem briefed the chairman in detail about the latest status of the ongoing investigations and progress in mega corruption cases. Later, the representatives of Construction Association of Pakistan (CAP) met the chairman and discussed the problems and issues being faced by the business community.

They also conveyed their reservations over the arrests of businesses community members. However, the community members assured their association’s full and sincere cooperation in unearthing the corrupt elements present within their ranks.

Talking to business community members, the chairman NAB said that corruption and other factors are affecting the economy. “Corrupt elements make alliance against NAB when asked why Rs 50,000 were spent on a project which could have been completed by spending only Rs 5000,” he added.

The Chairman directed the concerned officials to immediately establish business desks to help resolve issues of the business community. The business desks will work under the supervision of director level officers of NAB.

In light of directives of the chairman, Business Desk headed by Director Khawar Ilyas has been established in Punjab. Another Business Desk headed by director Asim Lodhi is working at NAB Head Office in Lahore. The business community representatives lauded initiatives taken by Chairman NAB and assured him full cooperation regarding expert opinion on construction agreements.

NAB hosts anti-corruption

declamation contest

An all Punjab inter-university Urdu declamation contest was held under the aegis the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore on Tuesday.

The activity was arranged by NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Wing in cooperation with the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) guidelines ahead of International Anti Corruption Day to be observed December 9.

The NAB Lahore Tuesday arranged an Urdu-language declamation contest among students of colleges and universities at Al-Hamra Arts Council and this year’s topic was “Khud Ehtasabi: Waqt ki Pukaar or Self-accountability – need of the hour.” At least 38 students from 21 districts of the Punjab province participated in the contest.

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Raas was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Dr Amir Zaman Khan Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and Dr Faheem Malik Acting Vice Chancellor University of Gujrat also attended the event. Associate Professor Dr Arifa Shehzad, Lecturer Dr Ayesha Azeem and Miss Aliya Maryam were members of the jury.

Syed Ibrar Abu Al-Hassan from Punjab College Kasur secured first position while Azeem Azam of the University of Central Punjab secured second position. Similarly, Umar Saeed of Government Postgraduate College Okara got 3rd position in the Urdu Declamation Contest.

Dr Murad Raas appreciated the efforts and commitments shown by NAB in the wake of eradication of corruption from society. He said it is a matter of admiration for NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Wing since they are working in educational institutions to educate young people in addition to other operational activities.

“Our youth is our future and they will have to handle all affairs of the state in future. The NAB’s efforts to curb corruption from society by educating young population must be appreciated,” the minister said.

Pakistan is one of the signatories of the UNCAC whereas in response to the guidelines of UNCAC, the National Accountability Bureau being an apex anti-corruption body organizes different events in school, colleges and universities to mark the Anti-Corruption Day. Such events provide an opportunity to create awareness and commitment to curb the menace of corruption from society, a NAB spokesman said on Tuesday.