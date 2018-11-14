Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Communication has forwarded three names to the Establishment Division for the appointment of new Member Finance in National Highway Authority (NHA).

The post has become vacant after the retirement of NHA's Member Finance Shohaib Ahmed Khan, who was a regular officer of the authority and served on several posts during his career. According to details, three names were mentioned in a summary forwarded by the Ministry of Communication to Establishment Division for final decision, which includes the Deputy Auditor Generals Zamir Ahmed, Siraj Mustafa Jokhio and Ghulam Muhammad Memon.

The sources inside the Ministry of Communication informed that the Auditor General of Pakistan has forwarded these names and they considered Zamir Ahmed as most favourite for the appointment.

On the other hand, the senior officials within NHA were of the view that the senior officers from the authority should be given said post, as two senior officers of NHA having BS-20 are eligible to hold the post of Member Finance.

When contacted, the Director Public Relations NHA Kashif Zaman informed that the General Manager Revenue Salah-ud-Din has been given an acting charge of the Member Finance while the federal government would appoint the permanent incumbent soon.

The Member Finance is a post of BS-20/21 and it has huge importance as it maintains and controls multiple gigantic functions including revenue, budget, accounts, finance and transport economy.