MOSCOW-A duplicate magnetic 3D bioprinter, which was lost during the October incident with Soyuz-FG launch vehicle, will be sent to the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) on board the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft on December 3, the Gagarin Cosmonauts Training Center said on Tuesday. “Duplicate equipment for the magnetic 3D bioprinter will be delivered to the station on board the Soyuz MS-11 cargo spacecraft,” the training center said, citing Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko. On October 13, Yousef Hesuani, the co-founder of the 3D Bioprinting Solutions company, the manufacturer of the bioprinter, said the firm was preparing to send the duplicate equipment in the near future.

On October 11, the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle failed to take the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with the new ISS crew into space. Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and Nasa astronaut Nick Hague managed to eject in a rescue capsule and make an emergency landing in Kazakhstan unharmed. This became the first failure of a manned space launch in modern Russian history.

 

 

 

