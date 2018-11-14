Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nine Pakistani companies, including the top exporters dealing in rice, fruits and vegetables, processed food, ready to eat, beverages, spices, bakery and confectioneries, were participating in the Foodex Saudi 2018 exhibition being held in Jeddah from November 12 to 15.

TDAP, in collaboration with Commercial Section Consulate General of Pakistan, had selected nine well established companies to offer their range of quality products for Saudi market, a message received here from Jeddah on Tuesday said.

This was 6th edition of Foodex Saudi Exhibition Jeddah organized by Reed Sunaidi Company at Jeddah Center for Events & Forums. The Exhibition was inaugurated by Prince Abdulaziz bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, head of Tourism & Entertainment Committee at Jeddah Chamber of Commerce.

Commercial Counselor Shahzad Ahmad Khan said that promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was one the foremost responsibilities of Pakistan Consulate. He said that Saudi Arabia imports more than $25 billion worth of food and beverage products each year to meet its growing consumption demands due to growing population and increasing annual pilgrimage.

These developments, he said, offered huge opportunity to Pakistani companies to further penetrate Saudi market and increase their market share.

However, given the fact that Pakistan was an agricultural country, and more than 50 percent of its exports were agro and textile based it had enormous potential to increase its exports by tapping Halal food market of Saudi Arabia, which currently imported more that 80 percent of its total food and beverages requirement.

Press Counselor Muhammad Arshad Munir said that Pakistan Consulate was extending full cooperation to Pakistani businessmen match-making for their products in Saudi Arabia and to tap enormous opportunities emerging out of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote bilateral trade and investment.

The participating companies include M/s Pearl Confectionery Pvt Ltd, Karachi, M/s Roomi Foods Pvt Ltd Multan, M/s K&N’s Food Pvt Ltd, Karachi, M/s Amir Rice Traders Gujranwala, M/s Bismillah Sehla Processing Plant Pvt Ltd Nankana Sahib, M/s Quick Food Industries Ltd. Karachi, M/s Kafi Kitchen, Karachi, M/s Ismail Industries Ltd Karachi and M/s K.M Food Industries Pvt. Ltd Lahore.