ISLAMABAD - SSGCL will ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its domestic consumers during current winter season as per directives of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. "As per the ECC decision, the SSGCL management will also withdraw the gas load-management notices issued to the zero-rated industries," an official in the petroleum division told APP. The ECC, he said, has also approved provision of 12 MMCFD gas to SNGPL from Dhok Hussain gas field and also accorded approval for provision of 10 MMCFD gas to SSGCL from Bitrism gas field. Presently, the official said, as many as 24 oil and gas exploration companies are working as operators in different potential areas of the country. Besides, 30 exploration and production companies are also doing their business as non-operator To a question, he said that daily demand of oil in the country at present is about 537,000 barrels, out of which 15% demand is met through indigenous crude oil, while 85% are met through imports in the shape of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

He said presently the country is importing oil form UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Netherland, Singapore, Malaysia, Belgium and Norway.