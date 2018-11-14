Share:

ISLAMABAD - A technical committee, comprising experts from the two sides, will soon be constituted in order to resolve the issues pertaining to railways between Pakistan and Iran. This was agreed upon during a meeting between Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Hoonardost here at Ministry of Railways, said a press release issued here. Underlining the importance of Quetta-Taftan section between Pakistan and Iran, the minister said that its upgradation was imperative for further cementing brotherly ties between the two countries. The Iranian Ambassador agreed with the minister that mutual cooperation in railways sector would help augment a new era of friendly relations between the two brotherly countries. Secretary Railway Board Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai, Director General Planning M Yusuf and Director General Technical Syed Munawar Shah were also present during the meeting.