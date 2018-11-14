Share:

LAHORE - The stage is set to observe yet another World Diabetes Day today (Wednesday) with usual rituals of holding free camps, seminars and walks to mark the day and no practical steps to check ever-increasing burden of silent killer.

A usual, diabetic camps, seminars and walks have been planned by different public sector and private institutions to provide diagnosis facilities and raise awareness about benefits of healthy diet and lifestyle and harmful effects of diabetes.

Started by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and World Health Organization (WHO), the Day is celebrated on November 14 to mark the birthday of Frederick Banting who, along with Charles Best, was instrumental in the discovery of insulin, life-saving treatment for diabetes.

The theme for WDD 2018-19 is “The Family and Diabetes”. A two-year timeframe has been chosen to best align the WDD campaign to the current IDF strategic plan and facilitate planning, development, promotion and participation.

Over 425 million people are currently living with diabetes in the world. Most of these cases are type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments.

One in two people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed. Early diagnosis and treatment is key to prevent the complications of diabetes and achieve healthy outcomes.

Pakistan is among the top five countries for number of diabetics in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, second only to Egypt. Over 6.7 million people are currently estimated to have diabetes and 7.6 million more are at risk.

At least 10 people die every hour in Pakistan from diabetes related complications and the situation is going from bad to worse due to lack of public awareness and the resultant delayed diagnosis, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits.

Number of people with diabetes will nearly double and reach 12.8 million by 2035. Those with impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), a precursor to diabetes, will increase to over 13.4 million by 2035. Of all people with diabetes only about 50 per cent (3.3 million) are diagnosed. From those diagnosed with diabetes, 50 per cent (1.7 million) receive medical attention, with only 30 per cent (500000) cases achieving treatment targets. Only 3.8 per cent of all people with diabetes achieve target outcomes and live free of complications.

“Diabetics usually feel no warning sign or pain during heart attack. So it is better to take precautions. Carryout regular tests, keep blood pressure and blood glucose in control, lower cholesterol with medication, quit smoking, exercise regularly and consult cardiologist,” said Dr Aamir Hussain Bandesha, senior consultant at Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

“Lack of awareness, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity and delayed screening are increasing population with diabetes. If the prevailing trends continue, the situation will worsen in coming years,” said Dr Abdul Rauf, leading physician running his clinic in densely populated Usman Gunj.

He lamented that warning signs of diabetes are often overlooked. Frequent urination, excessive thirst, lack of interest and concentration, blurred vision, vomiting and stomach pain are among symptoms of diabetes.

“There is need of massive public awareness campaign about benefits of healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, quitting smoking and regular exercise, early diagnosis and proper management of the disease. If not managed properly, diabetes can affect every organ of the human body. Complications include heart attack and stroke, depression, kidney failure, blindness and hearing loss”, Dr Abdul Rauf said, adding, there was need of proper care of diabetes patients having other complications like heart ailment.

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Prof Mohammad Tayyab has stressed the need of regular check up of pregnant women from qualified gynecologists for early diagnosis of gestational diabetes. He lamented that gestational diabetes was going undiagnosed due to lack of visits to gynecologist which could later cause complications for mothers and newborns.

“Management of gestational diabetes through diet modification and physical activity or through insulin therapy help avoiding complications that included C-Section, developing Tye2 diabetes among mothers after delivery, still birth, abnormally high weight, brain and spinal deformity among newborns”, he said.