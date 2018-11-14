Share:

LAHORE - Panelists here on Tuesday recommended that skill development centres should be set up at village level to solve working women’s problems and build their capacity to use modern technology.

They also recommended collecting sex and gendering disaggregated data to address the gender disparity faced by women.

Thirdly, the relevant government departments should collaboratively provide free bus service and medical facilities for working women. Social safety nets should include these women in their networks so that they could be part of EOBI, PESSI, BISP, Khidmat Card, Zakat, and Bait ul Maal.

These views were expressed at a dialogue organised by Aurat Foundation with members of provincial assembly on Tuesday on promotion and protection of socio-economic rights of women working in agriculture sector in Punjab.

There was no existence of laws and policies for agrarian women (women living in rural areas) while they are contributing their remarkable part in the agriculture production which is the backbone of the economy of Pakistan.

The panelists emphasized on the development of a systematic mechanism for policy making and legislation to protect the rights of these important women.

The aim to hold the dialogue was to share the gaps identified in its “Participatory Policy Assessment”, done in the context of GSP+ and SDGs for promotion and protection of socio-economic rights to women working in the Agriculture sector.

According to report, 59 percent women cannot spend their earnings according to their will and 65 percent women work in the fields and homes too, 83 percent women have no access to their family inheritance documents so that they could not utilize the facilities of micro credit schemes and modern technology, 77 percent women are unaware of the institutions of small loans, 81 percent women were working by compulsion, 85 percent women were working exactly equal to the men but were getting low wages. If we see the working condition of these women, then 57% women got injuries and have got no proper treatment and rescue.

Panel included Mehnaz Rafi , Mohammad Shahid and Zaigham from Labor Department, Safdar Abbas Social Welfare Department, Additional Secretary Agriculture Department and representatives of law and Women Development Departments Government of Punjab.