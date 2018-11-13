Share:

“Is there anything more frightening than people?”

–Svetlana Alexievich

Year 2918 marked 32nd anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

A reactor at a nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine exploded on 26 April 1986. According to a report carried out by the BBC, the explosion released ‘at least 100 times more radiation’ than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. The seriousness of the event was not immediately recognized. Two individuals died on the day of the explosion, followed by an additional 29 deaths due to radiation in the weeks following the accident.

Although its exact cause is still debated, the effects of this world-changing event are still felt to this day in the form of cancers and physical and mental deformities resulting from radiation exposure are still haunting people. Granted that nuclear energy is the need of the day, however, the states need to keep in mind the costs that any such accident can inflict upon people’s lives and environment.