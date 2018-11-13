Share:

NANKANA SAHIB-Heart patients are faced with difficulties following the transfer of cardiologist of Nankana DHQ Hospital Dr Sadia to Punjab Institute Cardiology, Lahore. She was the sole cardiologist working at the DHQ hospital. Now, patients are facing many problems due to her transfer. Most of the cardiac patients have reportedly expired on their way to big cities where they were referred. People from all walks of life demanded Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar should cancel transfer orders of Dr Sadia and order her posting back in Nankana DHQ Hospital.