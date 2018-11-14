Share:

LAHORE:- The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on

Tuesday approved development scheme of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs 684.593 million. The scheme was approved in the third meeting of PDWP of

current fiscal year 2018-19, presided over by Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman

Gilani. The approved development scheme is: construction of road from Dhulla to Mangwal, district Chakwal (revised) at a cost of Rs 684.593 million. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.