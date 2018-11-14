Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) boy scouts held ‘Hamara Iqbal’ celebrations all over the Pakistan on Tuesday.

Provincial Treasurer Sanaullah Bazenjo in his presidential speech said that Allama Iqbal took Muslims out of inferiority complex and put the sentiment of freedom and emancipation.

Iqbal was enlightened with the grace of Islam in his soul and heart, he said, adding that Iqbal’s poetry was a great way to teach us to make our lives meaningful.

According to Public Relations Secretary Syed Mehboob Qadri, PIA scouts headquarters at Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar celebrated in the leadership of district commissioners.

At the events, scouts delivered speeches on Iqbal’s ideology. Girls and boys scouts also participated in general knowledge quizzes, national songs and other competitions.

In the end positions were distributed with the awards.

District commissioners Abdul Raouf, Tasawwur Atique, Syed Javid Razi and others were the guest of honour of the ceremony.