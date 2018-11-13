Share:

Islamabad-The government attaches high importance to Pakistani expatriates and all possible efforts would be made to provide maximum facilities to them and their dependents, said advisor to PM for Overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said this at the annual prize distribution ceremony held at OPF Girls College here.

He termed Pakistani expatriates as roaming ambassadors and precious assets of the country and said their well-being is top priority of the government.

He also added that sterling qualities of head and heart take shape in school boundaries.

He appreciated the management of OPF and Girls College for doing exemplary work in female education and achieving recognition as a distinguished institution.

He also appreciated that OPF Girls College has extended full cooperation in harnessing the latest technology through E-Learning Program. “It is really commendable to provide quality education to the under-served students in our schools in the far flung areas”, he said adding every nation needs to nurture its off-springs in a conducive environment and develop them with the best available resources.

The Special Assistant expressed his immense pleasure over the fact that a state-of-the-art campus of OPF University is under construction for post graduate classes in F-11 Islamabad which will cater to the educational needs of children of Overseas Pakistanis soon.