Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has expressed optimism about winning both Punjab Senate seats for which the PML-N has fielded Saud Majeed and Saira Afzal Tarar. Talking to party leaders at Model Town here yesterday, Hamza Shehbaz slammed the PTI government for adding to financial problems of the layman by increasing prices of the items of daily use and creating uncertainty in the country. He said this ordeal at the start of the PTI’s rule is a forerunner of serious difficulties to people of Pakistan in the times to come. He said the government has fallen through commitments and the promises made to the masses before the elections exposed the government, which came to power through a fake mandate.