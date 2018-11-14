Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Netball Association (PNA) has organised Netball Development and Coaching Programme at Govt Degree College for Women, People’s Colony, Gujranwala, which was attended and participated by more than 170 players and officials from different institutes. The netball experts defined the new netball rules, skills, tactics and game planning through lecture and demonstrations. Punjab Netball Association Secretary General Chaudhry M Rizwan graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and certificates among the participants. On the occasion, Principal Mrs Tooba Akram, Director Sports of Govt Degree College for Women Mrs Lubna Younas and Gujranwala Netball Association Secretary General Farhan Ali were present.