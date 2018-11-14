Share:

ISLAMABAD-Habib Girls School, City School, PAF and ST Joseph Girls School qualified for the semi-finals of the PAFAIN Netball Cup 2018 (Under-18) played at City school PAF Chapter, Karachi.

The event is organised by Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) in collaboration with City School PAF Chapter. In U-18 category, Trinity Girls College thrashed Z-International School 8-0, City School PAF (Blue) and St Joseph Girls School match was tied at 8-8, Habib Girls School routed City School North Nazimabad 12-4, City School Gulshan A-Level beat City School North Nazimbad 7-6.

Habib Girls School and City School PAF (White) qualified for semi-finals from Pool-A while St Joseph Girls and City School PAF (Blue) qualified for semi-finals from Pool-B. The first semi-final will be played between Habib Girls School and St Joseph Girls School and second semi-final will be played between City School PAF (Blue) and City School PAF (White).

In Under-15 category, City School PECHS beat City School PAF (White) 9-3, Habib Girls School (Red) beat City School North Nazimabad (Green) 9-2, City School PAF (Blue) beat City School North Nazimzbad (Red) 10-1. The first semi-final was played between Habib Girls School (White) and Habib Girls School (Red), Habib School (White) won the match 9-2. In the second semi-final played between City School PAF (Blue) and City School PECHS, the match was tied in the normal time and in extra time, City School PAF (Blue) won the encounter 11-7 goals.