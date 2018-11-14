Share:

SADIQABAD - A local lawmaker of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the PPP, despite in opposition, would continue to serve the masses without any political discrimination.

MPA Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang stated these remarks during an address to a public meeting in PP-266 constituency here the other day. A large number of locals participated in the meeting.

"Uplift of backward areas is the first and foremost priority of the PPP," he claimed, adding that he would go all out to solve public problems in education, health, infrastructure, and other sectors in PP-266. He said that the PPP would contest local bodies' elections under the leadership of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood. The participants assured the PPP lawmaker of their support for the local bodies' candidates.