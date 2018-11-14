Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that total Rs700 million was recovered during 11 days of the operation carried out against vehicle tax defaulters.

Replying to a question in the provincial assembly on Tuesday, Chawla also thanked the people and the media who cooperated with the department and came up in big numbers to pay the tax and advertising the campaign respectively.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Javed Hanif asked as if the people are being overcharged under the garb of this campaign. Rejecting the possible overcharging, the minister said that all payments were collected through pay orders to ensure transparency.

He also clarified that those evaders who had been plying their vehicles without paying the tax were bound to pay dues as well.

Chawla made it clear that those vehicles plying with a number plate inscribing foreign countries names are allowed by the federal government, he was responding to a query put up by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Khurram Sher Zaman who asked the minister to explain his policy.

“Many persons including the ministers have vehicles with foreign number plates. Are they all allowed by the Ministry of Excise and Taxation,” Zaman asked. The minister replied that they register only custom paid vehicles and the data of vehicles with foreign number plates was with the federal government but he would provide it the members if they want,” he added.

To another query, Chawla revealed that there are 500,000 number plates are lying in stores of the department as the people don’t turn up to collect them. He added that the department cannot dispose those 500,000 number plates and they are trying to make the system up to-date.

He informed the house that total 72 people have been appointed in the Excise and Taxation Department on deceased quota from July 2017 to June 2018. He informed that no employee of any other department was working on deputation in the excise and taxation. When asked as to why the department didn’t give employment, the minister added that they could only accommodate those who apply for the vacant posts.

However, he said that 2018 was the general elections’ year that’s why the department could not carry out the recruitment process. “But now, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would give employments not only in the local government but all provincial departments after adopting due procedures.

On behalf of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds the law portfolio, Chawla apprised that two courts are being constructed at Miro Khan Kamber with a cost of Rs55 million. He said that the scheme was initiated in 2018 and would be completed by June 2019.