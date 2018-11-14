Share:

KARACHI - Opposition parties on Tuesday walked out from the Sindh Assembly proceedings after a resolution from GDA member on a minority committee from Sindh government was rejected by a majority vote of treasury benches.

The MMA, TLP and a PTI member Seema Zia did not participate in the walkout.

The GDA member Nusrat Sehar Abbasi presented the resolution in the house against a minority committee aimed at funds distribution formed by Sindh government and said that all the members in the committee were either PPP lawmakers or their associates.

“The members of Senate and National Assembly were included in the committee despite being a provincial matter under 18th amendment,” she said.

She argued as to why opposition lawmakers were not included in a committee pertaining to financial affairs. “On one side, they claim to be democratic people but on the other acts worst than the dictators,” she lamented.

MQM-P lawmaker Mangla Sharma said that avoiding opposition members in the committee hints at attempts of financial wrongdoings.

Responding to the criticism, Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani said: “The government is independent in choosing committee members and body comprises minorities members from the province.” “The standing committees have opposition representation,” said the minister while rejecting the resolution.

The resolution was later put to the floor of the house for approval and was rejected through a majority vote from treasury benches irking opposition members comprising PTI, MQM-P and PML-F lawmakers who staged walk out from the proceedings.

PTI lawmaker Seema Zia did not participate in the walkout due to her resolution in the agenda and said that it was a public matter therefore she could not join his party members.

The House adopted the resolution from Seema Zia which called for implementation of the Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2013. Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman, after returning from walkout, also supported the resolution.

PPPP lawmaker Marvi Rashidi said that it was satisfactory that the education minister was working to improve the conditions in the department but a lot is needed to improve it.

She applauded the minister for enrolling her daughter in the government school. MQM-P lawmaker Rana Afzal called for expediting the process of scholarships for shining students.

The minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah also supported the resolution and proposal to expedite scholarships for students.

He said that the private schools were not implementing the court orders to withdraw the excess fees. “Schools are only entitled to increase five percent fees annually,” he said adding that there are over 12000 registered and around 7000 unregistered schools in the province but the controlling authority of the schools is unable to control them.

He warned the schools to act upon the official orders and said that if not implemented then he would begin operation against them from big fishes.

Another resolution from MMA lawmaker Abdul Rasheed called for action against high-rise buildings in Lyari area. The resolution was tabled in the house but was later withdrawn after assurances from the local bodies minister.

MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain also seconded him and proposed to extend the magnitude of resolution to entire Karachi.

The assembly proceedings were later adjourned for Wednesday morning.