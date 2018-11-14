Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday directed Mian Nawaz Sharif to appear before the court in person on December 4 to explain his position regarding a 33-year old matter of transfer of land in Pakpattan near a shrine.

Heading a three-judge bench, the chief justice also rejected the reply of Nawaz Sharif on the matter.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case regarding illegal construction of shops on the land of Pakpattan shrine and the transfer of land to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in 1986.

Nawaz Sharif was then chief minister of Punjab when the 1,800 kanal land belonging to Auqaf Department was transferred.

The reply submitted by Nawaz Sharif as then Punjab chief minister stated that the issue relating to withdrawal of notification concerning Auqaf property attached with the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid-ud-Din Masud Ganj Shakar was a very old matter having taken place about 32 years ago in 1986.

He further added that he could not recall having ever passed any such order of withdrawal purportedly attributed to him being chief minister of Punjab at the relevant time.

“Consequently, from the record as collected from the paper books submitted by the government of Punjab before the court, it transpires that Auqaf Department, Punjab on January 17, 1961 took over control, administration, management and maintenance of the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid.”

“Subsequently, with approval of then Punjab Governor Auqaf Department issued another notification in December 1969 for taking over additional 72 squares of land which resulted into litigation between the parties.”

An application of Dewan Ghulam Qutab, seeking recovery of land due to its belonging to his forefathers, was ultimately settled down in the office of Punjab chief minister, the reply stated.

The application of Dewan Ghulam Qutab did not mention about litigation concerning either in the form of disposed of/dismissed cases or any pending matter before any forum.

Upon referral of the said application, a summary was moved on 12-08-1986 by Auqaf Department to the then Punjab chief minister.

“That as far as the answering respondent recall, he had not passed any order directing the withdrawal of the notification No. 3(4)-Auqaf/60 dated 17-12-1969 through which the 72 squares of land was returned to Dewan Ghulam Qutubud Din of Pakpattan Sharif.”

On examining record of the case, it transpired that directive conveyed by the secretary to the then Punjab chief minister is on a separate sheet of paper and that too is for withdrawal of another notification which does not pertaining to the land in question, the reply added.

It added that from the record it is evident that the chief administrator of Auqaf Yousaf Khan issued notification of withdrawal by exercising his own powers and nothing in this notification suggests that it was done on the orders of the then Punjab chief minister.

The land surrounding the shrine was sold to Dewan Ghulam Qutab as per an order in 1986 but the Auqaf Department later declared it a charitable endowment.

Munawwar Iqbal Dugal, the counsel representing Nawaz Sharif, told the bench that his client had never signed any notification in this matter.

The chief justice questioned the counsel whether he was aware of what had been written in the reply, adding that the counsel had put the political career of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif at stake.

APP adds: The bench rejected Nawaz Sharif’s reply. The chief justice remarked that how the then chief minster could transfer a shrine’s property to Dewan Ghulam Qutab, adding who gave such right to the CM to bypass the court orders. However, Barrister Munawar argued that the former chief minister did not sign the denotification summary.

The chief justice said that do you know what are you saying, I am sure Mr Nawaz even did not know about the merits of the case. The lawyer replied and said that he met him (Nawaz Sharif) and submitted the reply with his consent.

While showing dissatisfaction with the reply, the bench ordered Sharif to appear personally before the bench on December 4 and clear his stance. Last month, the top court had directed the former prime minister to submit a reply within two weeks after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice over illegal construction of shops on Pakpattan shrine’s land.