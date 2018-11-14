Share:

DUBAI:- Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has withdrawn from the upcoming T10 league. The right-hander made this announcement by putting out an emotional Tweet and said that he wanted to spend his time with wife Sania Mirza and the new-born baby Izhaan Mirza-Malik. “I announce with mixed feelings that I will be not be part of @PunjabiLegends_ #T10League to spend time with my family. This was a tough decision (sp since my wife thinks I should play) but I want to be with my wife and son more than anything else. Hope you all will understand,” Malik Tweeted.