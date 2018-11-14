Share:

LAHORE - Zameen.com, Berger Paints, ShakarGanj Foods, Ibex Digital and UBL carved out sensational victories in the Jotun Presents Pepsi CSP Twenty20 Cup 2018 matches played here at different venues. Zameen.com beat International Petrochemicals by one wicket. International Petrochemicals scored 166-6 with Imran Nasrullah hitting 77. Syed Hamza clinched 3 wickets. Zameen.com achieved the target losing 9 wickets. Adnan Pervaiz grabbed 4 wickets. Syed Hamza was named player of the match. Berger Paints outlasted ICI Pakistan by 83 runs. Berger Paints hammered 240-4 while ICI Pakistan, in reply, could score 157-9. M Shahzad of Berger was handed man of the match award. ShakarGanj Foods thrashed Finca Bank by 111 runs. ShakarGanj Foods gathered 205 runs and in reply, Finca Bank could make paltry 90. Ibex Digital beat 3D Modelling by 3 wickets. Ibex Digital scored 84 and in reply, 3D Modelling could score 81. UBL defeated Adsells by 5 wickets while Nestle outclassed Wateen by 108 runs. The match between Meezan Bank and Fatima Grouo ended in a draw.