LAHORE (PR) World Diabetes Day is celebrated globally on the 14th of November. This year, the theme of the day is ‘Family and Diabetes’ to highlight the importance of family members in the care and treatment of diabetic patients.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is the only facility in Pakistan with four endocrinologists of international experience and exposure. A number of cancer patients being treated at SKMCH&RC are diabetic. It is very important to control diabetes during cancer treatment. Additionally, chemotherapy, a very important treatment procedure for cancer patients also increases the sugar level in the body. Treatment of a diabetes cancer patient requires special expertise which is available at the facility. Shaukat Khanum Hospital is also open for non-cancer diabetic patients.