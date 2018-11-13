Share:

LAHORE-Born and raised in Karachi, Sonya Hussyn is at top of her game with some great films in her kitty. Having worked with popular production houses, Sonya’s distinguished performances have been seen in Aagaan, Meri Guriya, Dareecha, Aisi Hay Tanhai and many more.

Her two feature films are ‘Moor’ and ‘Azaadi’, which were directed by Jami and Perwaaz Malik respectively. In a brief encounter with The Nation she talks about career and success in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Following are the excerpts:

After the action film Azaadi, you will be seen in ‘Sorry’, which is a comedy. Is this a deliberate move?

‘Sorry’ isn’t a comedy actually, it’s a very intense romance that has its fair share of light-hearted moments of course. But yes, it’s very different from Azaadi and that’s what drew me towards it in the first place.

As an actor, I think it’s very important for me to continue exploring myself in different genres and subjects, to not limit myself, and I’m so glad I’m getting the opportunities to be able to do that.

How would you describe ‘Sorry’ and your role in it?

I’m not at the liberty to talk about my role in the movie as of yet, but I think Sorry is a beautiful script. I think it was possibly the coming together of Sohail and Asma Nabeel, both such strong artists in their own right, or the fact that the story comes from such a personal space, but it all just made it such a strong script.

It’s a very simple romance at its centre about four people, but it’s actually the nuances that make it all the more fresh I guess.

What is the most interesting thing about ‘Sorry’ that no one knows?

Well everything is out there in the open for now I guess, but what I can say is that the music of the film is so very soulful. Very rarely does one come across a soundtrack that actually helps the story move forward and this is just that. I remember Sohail had it all recorded even before we started rehearsing and it simply goes on to show how passionate he is about the film’s music. I’m sure it’ll be a treat!

What do you think works more where a film’s success is concerned - hard work or luck?

It has to be a bit of both I’d say, one can’t just expect a film to do wonders without putting in the hours. Whenever I take up a project, I know that it’s a commitment for these many months, to the role and the team. I need to give in my blood, sweat and tears. Does that assure a successful run? I can’t say, but what I do know is that it reflects onto the celluloid and hard work does pay off, always. So for me, it’s simply about being fulfilled when I bid an assignment farewell, the rest I leave to destiny.

Do you think the Pakistani film audience has evolved over a period of time?

It surely has. I remember when my first movie, Moor was released, it appealed to a very small audience and we were prepared for that. But this year, with films like Cake and Motorcycle Girl, not only having received critical acclaim but actually making numbers at the box office, is proof that the audiences have surely evolved. I think even entertainers are becoming increasingly meaningful, and slowly and steadily, the industry is picking up. We’re talking about relevant subjects and providing wholesome entertainment; the cine-goers as well as the creators, we’re all headed in the right direction.

Being a fashionista, is there always a pressure on you to look your best, since all your appearances are captured and scrutinised by the fashion police?

Well, yes and no, both. I think for as long as I can remember, I’ve been into fashion and dressing up. My mother was my first stylist and so I don’t project myself a certain way because I have to, I do it because I simply love doing it. I think for me, being a fashionista is simply channelling my inner style and not being bothered with what people expect of me. Perhaps, it’s staying true to one’s own self that’s created that image and I’m truly humbled.

What’s your take on the ongoing #MeToo movement?

#MeToo movement is very relevant and I’m so very glad that it’s prevailed. You know it’s made me think of all the times. I’ve crossed paths with harassers and I know that exploitation exists, and only a few of us have the strength to not fall for it. Unfortunately, it’s been the reality of many industries, not only the show-business and that’s why I feel this clean-up was much-needed. I just want every survivor, coming out with their stories, to know that I stand with them and I’m very proud that this disgusting culture is coming to an end.

Would you like to tell us about your upcoming projects?

For now, I’m completely focusing on ‘Sorry’. I’m very excited for it, and we’ve been having script-reading sessions with the entire cast and integral team. I’m also looking at another script for a film. And as for TV, Aangan is finally airing! It’s MD Productions’ magnum-opus and I’m looking forward to share this period love-letter with the viewers.