Share:

QUETTA - Speakers on Tuesday urged the students to play their role in eradication of corruption from the society, stating, students and educational institutions could play pivotal role for corruption free Pakistan and bringing about positive change in the society.

Director NAB Zahid Shaikh, Ehtisham ul Haq, Deen Al-Hamd University and Director Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) were prominent among those who spoke on the topic titled. ”Polluted wealth never bring prosperous nation” during an inter-universities declamation contest organised by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan here.

Students from all universities of Balochistan participated in the declamation contest held at Al-Hamd and BUITEMS universities in connection with the Awareness and Prevention regime of the premier accountability bureau, said a Press release issued here.

Director NAB Zahid Shaikh said that he was glad for addressing the very strata of society including teachers and students that invariably stands as a backbone of the State.

“I have always reckoned the educators and educationists as torch-bearers of the nation,” he said and added that multifaceted challenges such as menace of corruption had created turmoil in all the facets of the society.

Ehtisham ul Haq, Director NAB Balochistan on the occasion, said that corruption has gone so deep rooted in the society and it was highly difficult to uproot the menace.

“However NAB will keep on taking drastic measures for transparent, prosperous and corruption free Pakistan.

“NAB is pursuing its three-pronged strategy to curb corruption from the society including awareness, prevention and enforcement. Awareness was actually the key component of NAB’s operational methodology,” he maintained.

Highlighting the measures taken by NAB with regards to awareness and prevention context, he said that NAB conducts seminars and workshops, delivers awareness lectures at different forums, organises walks at public places, holds TV and Radio Talk Shows.

Deen Al-Hamd University and Director BUITEMS on the occasion said that healthy activities like today’s speech competition was the key indicator that youth of today was focused towards mental and literary development.

“NAB alone cannot eradicate corruption,” they said and reiterated their resolve to assist NAB in its war against the menace of corruption.