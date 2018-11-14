Share:

LAHORE (PR) TCL, one of the world’s top three TV brands, recently launched their brand new S6500 Android TV in Pakistan targeting young, trendy consumers with its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The new S6500 is TCL’s latest AI TV embedded with the Android operating system and Google Assistant, and is part of TCL’s expanding range of AI-powered TV products.

The TV offers consumers an unlimited sources of entertainment with Google Assistant, Google Play and Android TV allowing them to find what they want with simple voice control. Additionally, the built-in Chromecast function allows users to cast their favourite videos, games, and apps from their mobile devices, in high quality, to their TVs.

The S6500 uses FHD display to provide an HDR function that produces detailed images with an IPQ engine to optimize picture quality in colour, brightness and contrast. The TV also features a Sports Mode to provide a truly immersive viewing experience to sports fans.

It also comes equipped with Dolby audio technology offering an immersive 5.1 surround sound with Dolby decoder to deliver exceptional sound quality. The Smart Volume function helps adjust volume automatically and eliminate sudden sound fluctuations when changing channels or when commercials air.