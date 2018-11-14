Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - Sheikhupura district police officer, in a meeting with police officials, said that it was his first and foremost priority to end corruption in the police department.

DPO Jahanzaib Nazeer Khan added that all police stations in the district shall be connected with district head office via video link. He said that the police officers would have to change their rude behaviour.

"Policemen should listen calmly to the complaints of people, and try to solve their problems as soon as possible because people feel hesitation and fear to come to police stations and we have to change their view about police department."

He said that police officers should have treated citizens as their friends. "We are introducing a motorcycle squad which will patrol in the city, and will struggle to decrease the rate of crime in the city," the DPO said, and adding that the police department was also working to control gambling, drug-peddling, prostitution, and arms smuggling in the district.

The DPO vowed to make Sheikhupura a peaceful district and a model for other districts.

He also said that he would never tolerate any negligence and corruption from any police officer. "Any police officer involved in corruption will be dealt with sternly," he warned.

Police officers including SP (investigation) Asadur Rehman, ASP City Tauheedur Rehman, Inspector Murtaza Dogar, and DPO Personal Staff Officer Wajid Abbas attended the meeting.

Media persons from Sheikhupura District Press Club including Azeem Naushahi, Shafique Bazmi, Sultan Hameed Rahi, Majid Ali Shah, Naveedur Rehman, Saifur Rehman Saifi, and Ayyaz hussain Khaira were also present in the meeting.