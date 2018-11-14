Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government is implementing public-centric policies so that maximum relief can be provided to the masses. Talking to MNAs and MPAs from Rawalpindi Division on Tuesday, he said the government had introduced a comprehensive policy to rehabilitate country’s economy and this policy would yield positive results. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry was also present. The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promoted austerity and opened state buildings for the masses so that the distance between the government and public could be bridged. Chaudhry Sarwar said people should know that their representative were in the corridors of power today and now their problems will be solved at their door steps, adding that the government would ensure their welfare by all means. He said tough decisions will have to be taken without affecting the common man. Punjab Governor said public representative have dedicated their days and nights to the service of of the masses under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said People’s Representative have been working throughout the week without a holiday for the Welfare of the masses. Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would contest Senate elections with full preparation and win both seats. He said the messes were happy with the progress and performance of the PTI adding that correct decisions have been taken in a short span of time. He said PTI has changed the pattern of governance in the corridors of power and the decisions were being taken on merit today. He said the government had buried the past tradition of lavish spending by the government and austerity measures were being adopted by all government representatives and the government departments.