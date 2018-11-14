Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Minerals Development Dr Amjad Monday said that Turkey’s investors had shown interests to invest in mineral sector of the province. According to an official communique issued here, Turkish parliamentarian Burhan called on KP Minister Dr Amjad in Islamabad and discussed bilateral relations and investment in mineral sector. He said that a Turkish delegation of investors had shown keen interest in mineral sector and agreed to send an official delegation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 10. During their visit, they would sign several MoUs for investment in mineral sector. Dr Amjad briefed the Turkish parliamentarian about the prospect of investment in mineral and natural resources’ sector, adding that PTI government had taken special initiatives to facilitate investors and make the process easy. At the end of the meeting, both the leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and contacts between the two governments.