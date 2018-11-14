Share:

GUJRANWALA - Two citizens were injured for showing resistance during a dacoity on Jinnah Road here the other day.

According to police, Azam and Javed were on their way when they were intercepted by armed men near Jinnah Road, Dhulley. The armed men snatched cash from Azam and Javed, and opened fire on them when they showed resistance. Resultantly, both sustained critical injuries and were rushed to DHQ hospital by a Rescue 1122 team. Dhulley police started investigation.

MEDICAL CAMP: A medical camp was set up by City Traffic Police at CTO office in which doctors examined dozens of traffic wardens here the other day.

CTO Ghullam Abbas, in his address, urged the traffic wardens to take preventive measures during the smoggy season. He also said that smoke emitting vehicles would not be allowed to ply the roads. He asked the citizens to get their vehicles repaired so that efforts to control smog might bear fruit.