SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha and Turkish University Usak have agreed to establish and strengthen ties in the field of science, technology and education to get benefitted from each other’s experiences.

In this regard, the UoS and the Usak University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here to formally kick start the collaboration. UoS VC Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Usak University Rector Dr Ekrem Savas inked the agreement.

Senior faculty members including Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazalur Rahman; Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Afzal; Chairman Department of Physics Dr Nawaz Tahir; Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Farooq Anwar and others were present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad highlighted the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Turkey. He said that MoU with the Usak University will promote people-to-people contract between the two countries.

He said that the UoS has incentivized the faculty to promote international collaborations and striving for international collaborations and linkages at all level.

“As the geographical distance is large between both countries, we shall benefit from the technology for interactive sessions with Usak University by getting its faculty on online video conferences,” the VC pointed out.

In his speech, Dr Ekrem Savas informed that joint projects carried out under the agreement would help promote academic and research standards of both the institutes.

He said that Usak University will welcome researchers, students and faculty members from Sargodha University and help facilitate it collaborating with other major Turkish universities. According to the MoU, both the institutes agreed to facilitate development of mutually beneficial exchanges/programs and promote research and educational relationships.

The pact will facilitate exchange of academic staff for research, teaching and presentation of special courses in their fields of specialization.

Under the agreement, joint research programs will be developed and postgraduate students will be exchanged in respect of specific research projects or courses of interest and importance.

Besides the student and faculty exchanges on a reciprocal basis to pursue research, both institutions will also organise conferences, seminars and symposia on emerging research trends and interests.

Founded in 2006, the Usak University, Turkey is considered as the shining star of the region with its 11-year old young and dynamic national and international academic staff and student-centred management approach. It has become a pilot university in the fields of leather making, textiles and ceramics within the framework of the mission differentiation and specialization aimed at regional development.