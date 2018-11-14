Share:

KARACHI - Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the elder daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari, has said that her father respects law. Bakhtawar took to Twitter shortly after Asif Zardari and his sister Fayral Talpur appeared before the banking court which extended their bail in money laundering case till December 10. In a tweet Bakhtawar said: "My father & former President Asif Ali Zardari just returned from appearing before court for his interim bail again. No issue he’s lived his life in courts. He respects the law." She went on to state: "Question where is our ex-dictator? Why is he still on a golf course? Is accountability only for elected civilians?"