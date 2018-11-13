Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan paid glowing tribute to renowned social reformer and heroes of the nation like late Col (r) Khan Muhammad Khan, popularly known as Khan Sahib for his multifaceted services for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The legendary freedom fighter and icon of velour and optimism was remembered at his 57th death anniversary function organised at his native Palandari Town, which was also addressed by AJK Minister for Health Dr Najib Naqi, Member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Col Aurangzeb, Sardar Muhammad Hafiz Khan Advocate, President District Bar Association Palandari, Sardar Khaliqur Rehman, Ms Tahmina Sadiq and Haji Mansha Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President Masood Khan said Col Khan Muhammad Khan was symbol of courage, dedication and selflessness, who fought both politically and militarily for the rights of his people. He stressed the need for following in the footsteps of leaders like Col Khan Muhammad Khan for early success of Kashmir Liberation Movement and establishment of an enlightened and welfare society. “Khan Sahib of Poonch was not only a legendary freedom fighter of Kashmir liberation struggle but was also a great politician, a social reformers and an ardent campaigner for the education, especially education of women,” the AJK president said.

He said that he was an educationist par excellence, a military strategist, a freedom fighter, an accomplished politician and a polished law maker.

Highlighting the political contribution of Col Khan Muhammad Khan, President Masood said he had served as member Kashmir Legislative Assembly from 1934 to 1946 and relentlessly fought for the political, social and economic rights of his constituents and founded an education focussed body, Sudhan Educational Conference to motivate his people to acquire both religious and modern education.

Terming late Col Khan as Sir Syed Ahmed Khan of Kashmir and true follower of Dr Allama Iqbal, Masood Khan urged the youth of Azad Kashmir to familiarize themselves with the various aspects of the life of Khan Sahib and play their role in the ongoing Kashmir Liberation struggle and progress and prosperity of Azad Kashmir.

The president suggested that a memorial with a public library should be built to commemorate the legendary freedom fighter and give him honour and respect.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK minister for health and grandson of Col Khan Sahib, Dr Najib Naqi said that Khan Sahib was multifaceted personality who was politician, lawmaker, educationist, social reformer and military commander at the same time. Other speakers also paid rich tributes to Baba-e-Poonch for his estimable services he rendered for the general welfare well- being of the Kashmiri Muslims. Earlier, the AJK visited the mausoleum of Col Khan, laid a floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha for the departed soul.