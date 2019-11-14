Share:

LAHORE - NAB on Wednesday organized a cheque distribution ceremony to compensate the affectees of notorious Double-Shah scam. A NAB spokesman claimed the cheques worth Rs193.59 million were distributed among1763 affectees. According to the spokesman, at least 14,500 complainants had approached Lahore NAB for recovery of their looted money. The accused Sibt-ul-Hassan Gilani alias Double-Shah in connivance with his accomplices managed to accumulate massive investments from general public by offering them lucrative financial incentives over cash investments. During the course of investigation, the NAB had confiscated all known properties of the accused persons as an in-direct recovery. The authority also attached 32 residential and commercial properties that were found on the name of accused persons.