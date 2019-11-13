Share:

ISLAMABAD-Diabetes prevalence in Pakistan is 19 per cent and over 522 million people are currently living with diabetes globally, experts said on Wednesday.

‘World Diabetes Day’ is being marked today worldwide. It is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes and is held on 14 November each year.

Shifa International Hospital observed this day by arranging an awareness seminar.

Chief Guest Senator Khush Bakht Shujat (Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations & Coordination) while addressing the seminar to commemorate ‘World Diabetes Day’, said that the theme of the day in 2019 is about protecting your family by raising awareness of the impact of diabetes and promoting the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes.

She stressed the need to educate the communities to restrain inactive lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise and physical activity, which are among major controllable factors to prevent diabetes prevalence.

Consultant Endocrinologist at Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Osama Ishtiaq, said that overall diabetes prevalence in Pakistan is 19 per cent and over 522 million people are currently living with diabetes globally.

Most of these cases are type-2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments.

Families have a key role to play in addressing the modifiable risk factors for type-2 diabetes for patients and must be provided with educational and awareness resources and a suitable environment to live and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The type-1 diabetes is not preventable, but can be managed with insulin injections.

Consultant Endocrinologist SIH, Dr. Umar Yousaf Raja Khan explained that diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces.

Over the long-term, high glucose levels are associated with damage to the body and failure of various organs and tissues.

Diabetes is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation. The experts said 1 in every 2 people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed.

Most cases are affected by type-2 diabetes. Early diagnosis and treatment are key elements to prevent the complications of diabetes and achieve healthy outcomes, he stated.

Addressing the occasion, CEO SIH, Dr. Manzoor Ul Haq Qazi and Medical Director, Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque thanked the audience for their valued participation and emphasised the need for everyone to adopt a healthier lifestyle to overcome risk factors associated with the disease.