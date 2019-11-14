Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-An interactive meeting with the visiting ‘Chinese delegation of archaeologists and historians’ over the uplift of the potential of ancient Kashmiri archaeological sites in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, was held at the offices complex of Dept Tourism and Archaeology Government of AJK in the State’s metropolis with Mrs Medhit Shehzad, Secretary, Information, Tourism & Archaeology of AJK Government, in the chair.

Senior Professor of Archaeology Department of the state-run AJK University Prof Dr Rukhsana Khan briefed the Chinese archaeologists, historians and researchers of the archaeological discoveries in AJK particularly in the top mountainous Neelum Valley.

While responding Prof Tanghuisheng Hebei Normal University, Shijiazhaung showed great interest in Prof Khan’s research: ‘Prehistoric cultural material’, findings from the Neelum Valley. He also showed his interest for research collaboration for ‘Sharda sites’.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the Chinese mission is already working on ‘Early historic Period’ at Jhang and Taxila Valley in Pakistan”, Prof Rukhsana Khan later told this Correspondent.

Khan expressed gratitude to the AJK government, especial Secretary Tourism, Information and Archaeology for keen interest and planning for future researches on Archaeology and heritage’s preservation in AJK.

Meanwhile, in pursuance of newly established ‘Sharda Centre of Learning: Archaeology and Heritage at AJK University in the State’s capital city, Prof Rukhsana Khan also briefed Prof Ashraf Khan, seasoned academician at Taxila Institute of Asian civilization at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad of the details of the salient features of the emergence of the Sharda Centre and Archaeological projects. Prof Khan graciously offered his valuable input for the uplift of the centre.

It may be added that Dr Rukhsana khan is the Assistant Professor at the state-run University of AJK, leading archaeologist from Azad Jammu & Kashmir. She also heading Sharda Centre of Learning: Archaeology Heritage at AJK University.

Her pioneer research work was highly appreciated by the visiting mission from China headed by Prof Tang Huisheng and members of his delegation, who visited Azad Jammu Kashmir.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Miss Khan is still engaged with the Chinese delegation for research sharing planning for future researches and other aspects of preservation of heritage in the liberated territory of AJK.