LAHORE - Aquafina and Magic River registered contrasting victories in the Mohtaram Polo Cup 2019 matched played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Aquafina defeated Diamond Paints by 7-5. Hashim Kamal Agha played superb polo and fired in fabulous five goals while Adnan Jalil Azam and Azam Hayat Noon converted one goal apiece. From the losing side, all the five goals were struck by Mir Huzaifa Ahmed but his efforts were futile in the end.

The match started with Aquafina scoring the first goal through Adnan Jalil to take 1-0 lead. The second chukker was though evenly poised as both the sides struck two goals apiece yet Aquafina were still enjoying the slight 3-2 lead. The third chukker was identical to the second one as once again, both the teams converted two more goals each with Aquafina still enjoying 5-4 lead.

Diamond Paints started the fourth and last chukker with an impressive field goal to draw the score at 5-5. After that, Aquafina banged in a brace to win the match 7-5.

The second match of the day in Mohtaram polo cup proved to be a one-sided affair as Magic River thumped Total Nutrition by 8-4. From the winning side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Abdul Rehman Monnoo played superbly and slammed in two goals each while Hassan Agha and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo contributed one goal each.

Magic River dominated the match right from the beginning as they struck twice to take 2-0 lead in the first chukker while they added two more in their total tally to strengthen their lead to 4-0. They continued their dominance in the third chukker as well as they scored two more goals to stretch their lead to 6-0. Total Nutrition then showed their presence by converting a field goal to make it 6-1.

The fourth and last chukker was identical to the third one as Magic River once again slammed in a brace to enhance their lead to 8-1 and in the dying moments of the match, Total Nutrition succeeded in firing in another field goal to make it 8-2. With two goals handicap advantage for Total Nutrition, Magic River won the match by 8-4.