ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army has dismissed reports regarding amendment to the Pakistan Army Act so as to implement International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding convicted Indian spy-terrorist Kulbushan Jadhav terming it “incorrect”.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday dismissed reports in this regard. “Speculations for amendment in Pakistan Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect. Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time,” said Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.

The statement comes after certain Pakistani and Indian media outlets, quoting sources, reported that an amendment would soon be made to the Act. Indian media had claimed that the Pakistan government will be making amendments in the Army Act and let Kulbhushan Jadhav appeal against his conviction in a civilian court.

The ICJ on July 17 rejected some remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court’s decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India. Pakistan on September 2 granted India consular access to Jadhav under the direction of the ICJ.

Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism. In his trial at a military court, Jadhav had confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots and was sentenced to death in 2017.

ICJ, after being approached by India, had ordered a stay in his execution through an interim order.