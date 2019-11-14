Share:

BUREWALA - A bandit was killed in a shootout with police near Chak 291/EB Jamlera Road here in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to police, the personnel of Gaggo Mandi and Sahuka police received information that a gang of armed robbers was busy looting passers-by on main road between Chak 281/EB and Chak 291/EB on Jamlera Road. Acng swiftly on the tip-off, SHO Gaggo Mandi Police Riaz Ahmed Sial and SHO Sahuka Police Malik Tahir Aziz rushed to the scene. As soon as they police reached the scene, the dacoits started firing on the police and a shootout broke out as the police retaliated with fire. The crossfire continued for some time as result one of the bandits, identified as Fayaz Mahe was killed while his three other accomplices managed to escape. According to the police, the dead bandit had killed a poor vegetable vendor on road two days ago. Vehari DPO Akhtar Farooq and ASP Burewala Uzair Ahmad rushed to scene and appreciated the police force for timely action. The police have launched further investigation and arrest the runaway accomplices of the bandit.