LOS ANGELES-Bebe Rexha is ‘’inspired’’ by 90s fashion. The ‘Back To You’ hitmaker loves the ‘’edgy’’ style of throwback fashion and she likes how trends ‘’come back around’’.

She said: ‘’I love going into a time like the ‘80s or ‘90s and looking at what the edgy kids were wearing, and then [looking] at what the classic kids would go out in. I’m inspired by that, and I feel that a lot of those trends always comes back around.’’

And the 30-year-old singer likes to ‘’mix’’ classic and edgy styles.

She added: ‘’I like mixing a classic and edgy. I go for a black outfit: a simple black dress or jumpsuit. Then I add edgy accessories to make it a little bit more rock and roll. Or I add a red, because it signifies strength, royalty and power. It draws peoples’ eyes to you. And it looks good on me!’’

Meanwhile, the singer feels the most important part of her new Bebe Loves Bebe campaign is making sure there is clothing that suits all body shapes because self-love is very important.

She shared to People Style magazine: ‘’The most exciting part has been definitely being fans show up to meet and greets, and talking about wearing pieces with everyone. It’s really cool and important that [the collection] be for everybody, no matter if you’re thin, or thick.

Self-love is important to promote. For me, especially, because self-love was always something I struggled with while growing up. I would look at supermodels in magazines who were always so thin and I wanted to look like that. I think that thin is beautiful, but so is thick, and everything in between.’’