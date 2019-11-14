Share:

LAHORE - Bismah Maroof has been retained as captain, while Iqbal Imam has been appointed as head coach of the national women’s team until next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from February 21 to March 8. Prior to the mega event, the team will take on England in Kuala Lumpur in the seventh round of the ICC Women’s Championship. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is in December. Bismah had led Pakistan in 15 ODIs and 33 T20Is. Iqbal had played 147 first-class matches, scored 6,249 runs and taken 136 wickets from 1989 to 2005. He was named as batting coach in April and interim head coach for the recent home series against Bangladesh. Bismah said: “It is truly an honour for me to continue as Pakistan captain. I look forward to lead the side in the next year’s T20 World Cup. The team has showed some good performances recently. The girls are passionate and I look forward to carry this momentum to the World Cup.” Chair of selectors Urooj Mumtaz said: “I congratulate Bismah Maroof and Iqbal Imam on their appointments. It is a dream of every cricketer to lead her nation in a world event. Bismah is suitable for the job, as she has grown as a leader over the time.” “It is certainly an honour for me to be appointed as head coach of the women’s side. Women cricket in the country is improving day-by-day. Our team has taken a decent start this season by beating Bangladesh in the T20I series. There is a great potential in the side to do wonders,” Iqbal said. PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said: “Bismah Maroof and Iqbal Imam deserve the jobs. I am confident that the national women’s team will thrive under them.” The team’s performance will be reviewed after the mega event.

Pakistan’s upcoming matches against England:

9 Dec–First ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

12 Dec–Second ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

14 Dec–Third ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

17 Dec–First T20I, Kinrara Oval

19 Dec–Second T20I, Kinrara Oval

20 Dec–Third T20I, Kinrara Oval