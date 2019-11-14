Share:

Lahore - The World Diabetes Day is being celebrated today as part of global campaign to address growing concerns over the chronic deceased. This year the theme for world diabetes day is ‘Family and Diabetes’.

Diabetes is a chronic disease which develops when the body fails to produce insulin or the insulin it does produce doesn’t work properly. Families are urged to learn more about the warning signs of diabetes as one in every two people with diabetes is undiagnosed. The warning signs are excessive thirst, dry mouth, frequent urination, lack of energy, tiredness, recurrent skin infections, blurred vision and tingling or numbness in hands and feet.

It is one of few facilities in Pakistan with three endocrinologists of international experience and exposure. A number of cancer patients being treated at SKMCH&RC are diabetic. It is very important to control diabetes during cancer treatment. Treatment of a diabetes cancer patient requires special expertise which is available at the facility.

The Shaukat Khanum Hospital is also open for non-cancer diabetic patients. When we eat food special cells in our pancreas produce insulin. The insulin transports glucose, made from carbohydrates in the food, into the cells, where it can be used by the body for energy. Not being able to produce insulin or use it effectively results in raised glucose levels. Over the long-term high glucose levels are associated with damage and failure of organs and tissues.

There are three main types, “Type 1 diabetes can develop at any age, but occurs most frequently in children and adolescents. When you have type1 diabetes, your body produces very little or no insulin, which means that you need daily insulin injections to maintain blood glucose levels under control. Type 2 diabetes is more common in adults and accounts for around 90% of all diabetes cases. When you have type2 diabetes, your body does not make good use of the insulin that it produces. The cornerstone of type 2 diabetes treatment is healthy lifestyle, including increased physical activity and healthy diet. However, over time most people with type 2 diabetes will require oral drugs and/or insulin to keep their blood glucose levels under control. The third type is Gestational diabetes that consists of high blood glucose during pregnancy and is associated with complications to both mother and child. It usually disappears after pregnancy but women affected and their children are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.”

Following are the some tips for diabetic patients;

Maintain weight, be active physically, keep blood glucose levels under control, have your blood pressure checked regularly, do not smoke, follow up with your doc!

The writer is endocrinologist consultant at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.