LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review proposals for improving traffic system of the provincial metropolis. ACS (Home) and Chief Traffic Officer presented various proposals for removing hurdles being faced by the citizens in their daily movement.

Calling for improving traffic system, the chief minister approved recruiting traffic wardens to 1,400 slots and issued directives to start anti-encroachment campaign.

The meeting decided to include articles about traffic laws in the educational syllabus and the chief minister asked the line department to compile the required syllabus. He vowed to do everything for improving the traffic system adding that parallel parking system should be introduced at important roads of the metropolis as people face mental stress due to disruption in traffic.

He asked the line departments to take required steps with close coordination adding that a comprehensive plan should be devised for smooth flow of traffic at entry and exit points and other roads of Lahore. He asked the line departments to submit final recommendations and directed the steering committee to submit its comprehensive report within 14 days.

He urged the line departments to take care of their responsibilities adding that strict action will be taken in case of negligence. He said that effective traffic management will facilitate the people adding that the best traffic system is the identity of a civilized society.

Therefore, steps should be taken to ease the movement of citizens and line departments should come up to the new challenges of traffic management resulting due to increase in population, he added. Usman Buzdar reiterated that results will have to be given for improving the traffic system and added that matters pertaining to Lahore Parking Company will be personally examined by him.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, special assistant (transport) Javed Akhtar, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, Additional IG (Traffic), MD Lahore Parking Company, Commissioner and DC Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Equipment to be installed in offices for saving electricity

Solar power project

On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a meeting was held at CM Office in which principle decision was taken to install equipment in government offices for saving electricity and the target was fixed to convert 25 public sector universities to solar energy by the end of the current financial year.

The meeting was told that 20 to 30 percent saving of electricity will be possible due to the use of electrical devices and the carbon being produced due to electricity use will be decreased by 1.2 metric ton annually. Other public sector department buildings will also be converted to solar energy in phases and solar energy will be used in Punjab under World Bank funded green project. Dubai and Korean companies have shown interest in investment in the energy sector of Punjab. Industries minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, advisor Dr Salman Shah, secretary energy, Chairman PBIT, PEECA experts and others attended the meeting.

Hill-torrent dams to be constructed in Koh-e-Suleman Range: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office about the construction of small dams. The meeting reviewed the proposal of constructing 13 dams in the areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur being affected by hill-torrents in phases. In the first phase, the proposal of constructing seven small dams in DG Khan was reviewed. The chief minister said that hill-torrent dams will be constructed in Koh-e-Suleman Range for flood management adding that more than 200 hill-torrents are causing flood-related damages in DG Khan. He said that suitable areas are available for constructing such dams and added that Chashma Right Bank Canal, DG Khan Canal and Kachi Canal will also be protected due to hill-torrents and availability of water will also be ensured in Koh-e-Suleman. The chief minister directed the irrigation department to early complete feasibility study and a steering committee was also constituted with the chief minister as its head. The heads of concerned departments will be included in this committee. He said that small dams are helpful in the development and their construction will augur well for the people of the area.